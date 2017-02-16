The Chennai-based TVS Motor Company is yet to put on track the deliveries of its Apache RTR 200 4V in India. Delivery woes continue to hound the motorcycle maker even though it has been in the market for more than a year. The latest we hear is that the deliveries of the Apache RTR 200 4V with FI and ABS versions are likely to commence only by April 2017.

Apache RTR 200 4V was launched in carburetted and fuel injection (FI) versions in January last year but the company has managed to deliver only the carburetted version so far. According to a report by RushLane, the focus of TVS is currently on the export markets as there is high demand for the Apache RTR 200 4V with FI and ABS versions. The company is expected to slowly shift the focus to the domestic market in the coming months as the production of the model in question ramps up.

The fully loaded FI version of Apache RTR 200 4V with dual-channel ABS and optional Pirelli tyres is currently priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, while the carburetted variant costs Rs 1.08 lakh (on-road Bengaluru). The report also notes that the prices of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with FI and ABS versions might see a hike by April. The company is also likely to upgrade the engine of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V to BS-IV standard.

Based on the double cradle split Syncro stiff frame, the Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by 197.75cc oil-cooled engine. While the carburetted version makes 20.3bhp, the fuel injected versions churn out 21bhp at 8500 rpm. In both the variants, torque output remains the same at 18.1Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to five-speed gearbox.

It employs telescopic front suspension and mono-suspension at rear. The braking is taken care of by 270mm disc at front and 240mm disc at rear and the motorcycle runs on 90/90 section front and 130/70 section rear tyres on 17 inch wheels. While the carburetted version needs a minimum of 3.95 seconds to reach 60kmph before topping out at 128kmph, the FI model requires 3.9 seconds and comes with top speed of 129kmph.

