TVS Motor Company has introduced the ABS variant of its popular Apache RTR 200 4V. The carburettor variant of the motorcycle with dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from adding ABS and the ABS stickers on the right side of the front mudguard of the motorcycle, there are no other changes in the Apache RTR 200 4V. It continues to be powered by a 197.75cc oil-cooled engine in both carburetted and fuel-injected variants.

Also read: TVS to showcase Proto electric scooter at Auto Expo 2018: Is the model based on Jupiter?

According to the company, the new ABS unit has been developed through extreme and extensive research on the race track and comes with a feature of Rear Wheel Lift-off Protection (RLP) control, which offers quick detection and recovery of the wheel-lock and achieves higher dynamic stability through precise close-loop slip control.

The fuel injection equipped Apache RTR 200 comes with peak power of 20.7bhp at 8500rpm and 18.1Nm of torque at 7000rpm add claims to ascend top speed of 129kmph for the new variant with 0-60kmph acceleration in a mere 3.9 seconds. In the carburettor variant, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V makes 20.3bhp while the torque output remains the same at 18.1Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Also read: 2018 TVS Jupiter Classic launched in new Autumn Brown colour; no change in price

It employs telescopic front suspension and mono-suspension at the rear. The braking is taken care of by 270mm disc at front and 240mm disc at the rear and the motorcycle runs on 90/90 section front and 130/70 section rear tyres on 17-inch wheels.

TVS is also expected to launch a new scooter in India on February 5. The company has teased a new model without revealing any details. However, rumours point to the feature-loaded Graphite scooter.