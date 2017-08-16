After TVS Motor Company previewed its fully-faired and track biased bike concept, the Akula 310 on the backbone of BMW G 310 R at the Auto Expo 2016, enthusiasts were eagerly waiting for the launch of the production version. The response from the show goers was positive and the model soon started testing on public roads.

All the spy shots so far have been taken with heavy camouflage covering the test mule and that led many to believe that the production version of the model, rumoured to be named Apache RR310S, will have a similar design as the concept. Now, the company has patented its design and that sheds some lights on the sharp designing.

The design sketch posted by Visordown shows a V-shaped indentation between the headlights which looks like an inspiration from the BMW S1000RR's frontal air intake. Beefier fairing and slim tail-end also seem to have been inspired by the bigger BMW models. The Apache RR310S also shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with the BMW G 310 R.

When launched, Apache RR310S will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. The motorcycle will draw power from a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque.

The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock. The concept bike had stiff space frame chassis, lightweight carbon-fibre bodywork, digital speedometer, on-board gyro cameras and a steering damper. The features are expected to continue in the production-spec as well. The Apache RR310S is likely to come at a price tag of under Rs 2 lakh and it will be manufactured at TVS' Hosur plant in Tami Nadu.

Source: Visordown