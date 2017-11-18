The launch of the TVS Motor Company's much-awaited flagship model—the Apache RR 310S—has almost been confirmed. The Apache RR 310S, originally showcased as Akula 310 concept at the Auto Expo 2016, is reportedly set for its launch in the country in December this year.

The TVS bike has been keeping the biking enthusiasts on tenterhooks since it made its appearance at the auto show last year. Although the Apache RR 310S made its appearances online time and again through spy images and videos, TVS has been keeping the launch of the model under the wraps. Now a report of India.com says that the launch has been confirmed for December, without specifying the exact l date. Brochure scan images, leaked recently, also indicated the imminent arrival of the model.

TVS Apache RR 310S has been developed in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad. The Apache RR 310S shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with the BMW G 310 R. The vehicle comes with body-coloured frames and the pillion footpegs are made of aluminium for reducing weight. Other features expected are twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), large windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps.

At the heart of the sport bike is likely to be a 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock. It is also expected to get ABS as standard.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3, the TVS Apache RR 310S is likely to get a price tag around Rs 2 lakh. It is tauted to be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.