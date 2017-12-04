The stage is all set to welcome the new race-bred motorcycle from TVS Motor Company in India. The new TVS Apache RR 310, which has been keeping the biking enthusiasts on tenterhooks, is finally set to rev on the Indian roads on December 6.

Also read: Upcoming cars, bikes in December 2017: TVS Apache RR 310S, Volvo XC60, Hero Xtreme 200S, Velar and more

Ahead of its big launch, TVS has kick-started a teaser campaign for the Apache RR 310 and adding to the excitement, the website for the new motorcycle has also been launched. TVS Apache RR 310 had a long journey from the Auto Expo 2016 as Akula 310 concept to its much-awaited launch though it did make numerous appearances online through spy shots and videos.

TVS Apache RR 310 teaser, specs, features

The latest teaser gives an early glance at the design of the new Apache RR 310. It shows the harp edgy front end of the model with the projector lamps and the LED Daytimes Running Lamps (DRLs). The side panels of the Apache RR 310 get '35 years of TVS Racing' stickers and graphics on ravishing red colour. The teaser video also gives a quick glance at the sharp LED taillights of the model.

The Apache RR 310 is expected to share its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with BMW G 310 R. The motorcycle will draw power from a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. It is expected to churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The Apache RR 310 will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. It is expected to come packed with USD front and ABS as standard.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3, TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh. When launched it is expected to be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates from the launch of the TVS Apache RR 310 on December 6 and the first drive review.