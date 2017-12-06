TVS Motor Company on Wednesday, December 6, launched its much-awaited Apache RR 310 in India at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Apache marks TVS Motor's foray into the upper premium motorcycle segment, in both India and the international market.

TVS Apache RR 310 is the latest from TVS Apache series and boasts superior performance and expressive design. TVS Apache RR 310 gets 312cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 34 hp of power and 27.3 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It boasts of a top speed of 160kmph and accelerates from 0-to-60kmph in just 2.09 seconds.

It gets an all-new light-weight trellis-frame chassis and race-inspired vertical speedometer. Its stance further enhanced by bio-LED twin projector headlamps, Michelin tyres, race spec KYB suspension, ABS and electronic fuel injection system.

The Apache RR 310 comes in two colours—Racing Red and Sinister Black. TVS Apache RR 310 is open for bookings.

