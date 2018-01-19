TVS Motor Company on December 6 launched its first supersport and flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, for an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.05 lakh. The company started deliveries of the motorcycle the same month. Now, there is an interesting twist in price for the buyers from Kerala.

The Apache RR 310 is sold only through two dealerships in Kerala — AKB Motors in Kozhikode and Cochin Motors in Kochi. The ex-showroom price of the Apache RR 310 in the southern state is Rs 1,99,999, whereas the motorcycle is retailed in the rest of the country with a price tag of over Rs 2 lakh.

Wonder why a special treatment for just one particular state? TVS has deliberately kept the price just below Rs 2 lakh in order to bypass the higher 20 percent road tax that Kerala charges for motorcycles priced above Rs 2 lakh, reports CarToq.

Motorcycles priced below Rs 2 lakh need to pay only 10 percent the ex-showroom price as road tax in Kerala. This goes up to 20 percent if the vehicle is priced Rs 2 lakh or more.

That means if the Apache RR 310 is priced over Rs 2 lakh in the state, the on-road price will go up by at least Rs 20,000.

Hence the lower pricing, which is expected to not only attract more buyers towards the TVS bike but also give the Apache RR 310 an edge over its main rival, KTM RC 390, in terms of pricing.

Besides Kerala, the price of TVS Apache RR 310 is more affordable in three more states compared to the rest of India. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 2.05 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, while it costs Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in the rest of India.

The Apache RR 310 is sold via 51 selected dealerships in 40 cities across India. These dealerships have a special section dedicated to the new range-topping TVS bike.

The fully-faired TVS Apache RR 310 boasts of superior performance and an expressive design. It is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

TVS claims a top speed of 160kmph and 0-60kmph acceleration time in just 2.09 seconds for its flagship product.