It looks like finally there is some clarity on the launch of the much-awaited the track-spec motorcycle—the Akula 310—from TVS Motor Company as emerging reports suggest that the motorcycle will see the light of the day in early 2017.

TVS Akula 310 has been keeping the biking enthusiasts in the country on tenterhooks since its appearance at the Auto Expo 2016 earlier this year. The motorcycle has been linked with several launch dates since then and the latest news we hear is that the Akula 310 would make it to the market by March 2017.

The bike got its name from the Russian word Akula that refers to shark. However, when it comes to India, the motorcycle is expected to don a different name. Rumour has it that the final production-spec of the Akula 310 would be called as Raptor in the country. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The Akula 310, the bike coming from TVS-BMW Motorrad alliance is expected to be priced at under Rs 2 lakh and is speculated to hit the assembly lines shortly. The Akula 310, the bike based on BMW Motorrad's G 310 R will be produced at TVS' Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu as part of the alliance.

At the heart of the Akula 310 will be a 310cc engine capable of producing 34bhp of power and will come with a six-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that also powers BMW G 310 R. The production-spec of the Akula 310 is expected to come with USD forks, lightweight carbon fibre bodywork and digital speedometer. Other features expected included a digital speedometer, on-board gyro cameras and a steering damper for additional stability. The Akula 310 may also get features such as ABS and petal disc.