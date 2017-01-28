Biking enthusiasts in India just can't get enough of the upcoming TVS Akula 310, the track-spec motorcycle, which is expected to make its entry into the market by March this year. The bike has been touring the country for tests in different terrains for quite some time now and has been caught on camera countless times.

But it's not over yet. There is a new video of the Akula 310 cruising through the streets of Bengaluru that has hit the web, giving us yet another look at the model before its actual launch. Although the video uploaded on YouTube is a tad short in its span, there is enough evidence to suggest that the team from TVS Motor Company is working hard on Akula 310 and progressing rapidly too.

From the video, the Akula 310 from TVS-BMW Motorrad alliance seems to be in its production guise despite the camouflage hiding it. The Akula 310, which gets its name from the Russian word Akula that refers to shark is rumoured to get a different name in India in its production version.

The Akula 310 will be powered by a 310cc engine capable of producing 34bhp of power and will come with a six-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that also does duty in the BMW G 310 R. Expected to be priced under Rs 2 lakh, the Akula 310 will go up against the models like KTM RC 390, and Yamaha R3 in India.

The Akula 310 will be produced at TVS' Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu as part of the alliance and is expected to feature ABS and petal disc, USD forks, lightweight carbon fibre bodywork and digital speedometer.