Indian bike enthusiasts, it's time to rejoice! Finally, there seems to be some news on the launch of TVS Akula in India. TVS Akula 310 has been revving in the production lines for quite some time now and based on the information making its way to our auto desk, the launch in India is imminent. Further, we also hear that there is a name change. So when it makes its debut, TVS Akula 310 will likely be the Apache RTR 310 rolling out of TVS Motors dealerships in the country.

A report of CarandBike claims that TVS Motor Company is looking to launch the Apache RTR 310 in July this year. The Apache RTR 310, which was showcased as Akula 310 at the Auto Expo last year, has been in news since its appearance at the show and we have even often got an eyeful of the TVS model through numerous spy shots and videos on the web. The bike has also been testing Indian terrains drawing interest from all across the Asian subcontinent. We are likely to see more of these images before the bike makes its official arrival in India.

TVS Apache RTR 300 is the second product from the TVS-BMW Motorrad alliance, based on the same platform as the upcoming BMW G 310 R. But the former might have to forgo some of the high-end parts of the latter to keep the price in check in the country. The price of the TVS Apache RTR 300 is also expected to fall in the affordable range as the bike is being made in India at the company's plant in Hosur, close to Bengaluru.

The Akula 310 is expected to be powered by a 310cc engine capable of producing 34bhp of power and will come with a six-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that also does duty in the BMW G 310 R. Since it is likely to be priced at under Rs 2 lakh, Akula 310 will go up against models like KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3 in India.

Source: CarandBike