TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch of its most important motorcycle of the decade, the Akula 310. The concept has been showcased at Auto Expo 2016 and received plaudits for its sleek track-ready stance. Encouraging response at the expo prompted TVS to work on the production spec, and test mules were spotted recently on Indian roads.

According to Otomotifnet.com, the Akula 310 will be called Apache RTR 300 in the production avatar. Report confirms launch of TVS' flagship model in Indonesia by July, while the production spec will go on sale in India before April 2016.

The Akula 310 concept has been introduced as thoroughbred track machine that celebrates 33 years of TVS as a factory team in motorsports. The Akula 310 will be the second product from the TVS-BMW Motorrad alliance after a sub-500cc motorcycle from 2013. The first model is the BMW G 310 R and the Akula 310 will be based on the former.

The technical knowhow of BMW Motorrad is expected to make Akula 310 the best product of TVS till date. The motorcycle will be powered by a 310cc engine capable of producing 34bhp of power and mated to a six-speed gearbox- the same engine that also powers BMW G 310 R.

According to TVS, production-spec Akula 310 would sport a high performance engine breathing through a forced air fed air box that gives the engine a high rev peak capability. The concept showcased featured USD forks, stiff space frame chassis as well as lightweight carbon fibre bodywork. Other features include a digital speedometer, on board gyro cameras and a steering damper for additional stability. These are expected to continue in the production-spec as well.

The Akula 310 production-spec has been rumored to have a price tag of under Rs 2 lakh and is expected to be a volume driver for TVS. The motorcycle will be manufactured at TVS' Hosur plant in Tami Nadu.