TVS Motor Company unveiled Akula 310– a track-bred fully faired motorcycle concept– at Auto Expo 2016 to mark the 33rd anniversary of TVS as a factory team in motorsports. The concept, with the back bone of BMW G 310 R, got an overwhelming response from the visitors prompting the company to fast track its production.

The motorcycle was rumoured to enter the market by the end of this fiscal year. A report in news18 says the launch will only take place in mid-2017. The bike has been caught on camera last year while undergoing testing in different terrains.

Akula means shark in Russian. However, the production-spec is expected to get a different name; allegedly, Apache RTR 300. The Akula will be the fastest and most powerful flagship of TVS.

With the knowhow of TVS' alliance partner BMW Motorrad to boot, the Akula 310 will be powered by a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox- the same engine that powers BMW G 310 R. The mill is expected to produce 34bhp and 28Nm of torque.

TVS highlights Akula 310's racing DNA by claiming the production-spec would sport a high performance engine breathing through a forced air fed air box to give the engine a high rev peak capability. The concept bike has USD forks, stiff space frame chassis, lightweight carbon-fibre bodywork, digital speedometer, on-board gyro cameras and a steering damper. The features are expected to continue in the production-spec as well.

The Akula 310 is likely to come at a price tag of under Rs 2 lakh. It will be manufactured at TVS' Hosur plant in Tami Nadu.