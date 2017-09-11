TVS Motor Company unveiled the Akula 310, a sport bike concept, at Auto Expo 2016. It got massive response from visitors, and the company started working on the production-spec version.

The bike was first rumoured to enter production by the end of last fiscal. Then there were reports that it has been delayed to mid-2017. Emerging reports indicate the launch has been delayed yet again.

A report in Bikeadvice.in claims TVS' communications team has informed them: "I agree there has been a delay in the (Apache 200) FI version. But we are on track for the Akula launch in the second half of this financial year."

If the report is anything to go by, the launch of the motorcycle can be expected only by March 2018.

A patent design of the Akula 310 has been leaked a few weeks ago, and that indicates the motorcycle may get the name Apache RR310S.

The design sketch shows a V-shaped indentation between the headlights which looks like an inspiration from the BMW S1000RR's frontal air intake.

Its beefier fairing and a slim tail-end also seem to have been inspired by the bigger BMW models.

The Apache RR310S also shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with the BMW G 310 R.

The motorcycle will draw power from a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill is expected to churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The Apache RR310S will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

Being the flagship bike from TVS, the Apache RR310S will be packed with USD front suspension and mono rear suspension. The concept bike had a stiff space frame chassis, lightweight carbon-fibre bodywork, digital speedometer, on-board gyro cameras and a steering damper. The features are expected to continue in the production-spec as well.

This TVS sports bike is expected to be priced under Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom.

Source: Bikeadvice.in