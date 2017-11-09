After making it to the top 10 list of most-watched shows in the previous week, Bigg Boss 11 has once again witnessed a drop in its numbers in Week 44 of 2017 (October 28-November 3).

As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report, Bigg Boss 11 grabbed the 12th rank with 4.38 million viewership among urban areas.

The low numbers of the controversial reality show have come as a surprise given that a lot of high-voltage drama took place in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Shilpa Shinde's personal attack on Vikas Gupta and the latter's attempt to leave the house became the hot topic of discussion on Week 44. Even Priyank Sharma revealing Arshi Khan's Pune-Goa scandal that resulted in host Salman Khan blasting him on Weekend Ka Vaar episode grabbed a lot of attention or Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's romantic moments.

All these became major highlights of the week yet the show failed to make it to the top 10 list of TV viewership chart although the difference in the figures of the two weeks is minimal. While Bigg Boss 11 scored 4.50 million views in Week 43, in Week 44 it managed to secure 4.38 million viewership.

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya overshadowed previous week's top scorer Kumkum Bhagya by becoming the number one show in Week 44 with 6.9 million views among urban areas.

Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' grand finale episode grabbed the second slot with 6.5 million views while Kumkum Bhagya secured the third position (6.2 million views.)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9 and Shakti took the fourth, fifth and sixth position, respectively.