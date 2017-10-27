Kundali Bhagya continues to rule television viewership on Week 42 of 2017 as well. The show, which is the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, secured the top position with 11.63 million views, as per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report.

Abhi-Pragya's Kumkum Bhagya secured the second slot with 10.53 million views while Zee Anmol's Kaala Teeka with 9.2 million viewership secured the third spot.

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Bandgi's ex-beau party together [PHOTO]

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9 continued to work wonders for Sony TV channel. The popular quiz-based show grabbed the fifth position with 8.27 million viewers.

It's the second best in the non-fiction category where the top non-fiction show — Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs — secured the fourth position overall with 8.73 million views.

Star Plus' top-rated show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked ninth with 7.55 million viewership, while Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which airs on Colors, grabbed the 12th position with 7.13 millions views.

Surprisingly, Colors' Bigg Boss 11 couldn't make it to the list of top 20 shows in Week 42.

Despite the loud and controversial contestants and spicy gossip, Salman Khan's show seems to have failed to grab attention.

As for the ranking of television channels, Zee Anmol secured the No 1 position, while Zee TV grabbed the second spot, followed by Star Bharat, Sony Pal and Colors.

The other top channels are Sony Entertainment Television, Star Plus, Rishtey, Sony SAB, and Star Utsav.