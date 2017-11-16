After a drop in its numbers the previous week, Bigg Boss 11 has witnessed an increase in its rating in Week 45 of 2017 (November 4-10).

As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report, Bigg Boss 11 grabbed the 12th rank with 4.65 million views among urban areas.

Shocking! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra thrown out of house; father hospitalised

In the previous week, Bigg Boss 11 scored 4.38 million views although it had ranked 12th in that week.

The ongoing drama inside the house seems to be keeping the viewers entertained, resulting in the impressive numbers.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's over the top PDA, their bathroom act, Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma's over friendly behaviour or Hina Khan manipulative nature grabed a lot of eyeballs in Week 45.

Kundali Bhagya remained the top scorer with 6.8 million views among urban areas. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took a drastic jump from previous week's seventh rank to second position (6.22 million).

The comedy show pushed Kumkum Bhagya to the third position (6.21 million). Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Sakti grabbed the fourth, fifth and sixth rank, respectively.

As for the ranking of television channels among urban areas, Colors TV secured the No 1 position, while Zee TV grabbed the second spot, followed by Star Plus, Sony Entertainment Television, Star Bharat and Sony SAB.

The other top channels are Sony Pal, Zee Anmol, &TV and Rishtey.