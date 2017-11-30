After making it to the top 10 list of most-watched shows in the previous week, Bigg Boss 11 has once again witnessed a drop in numbers in Week 47 of 2017 (November 18-24).

As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report, Bigg Boss 11 grabbed the 11th rank with 4.7 million viewership in urban areas.

Bigg Boss 11: After making shocking statements about contestants, Gehana Vasisth to make a wild card entry?

In the previous week, the reality show had secured the 8th rank with an impression of 5.1 million views.

The low numbers of Bigg Boss 11 in Week 47 have come as a surprise given that a lot of high-voltage drama took place in the house.

Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone made appearances on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their films, Padmavati and Tere Intezaar respectively. Benafsha Soonawalla was evicted from the house, Priyank Sharma confessing his likings towards Benafsha, the courtroom drama that brought out the ugly sides of the contestants became the hot topic of discussion during the week. Yet, the show failed to make it to the top 10 list of TV viewership chart.

It seems viewers are missing Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's romantic midnight romance that had put the show on top position.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya continued to rule the TV viewership chart with 7.5 million impressions while its parent show Kumkum Bhagya missed the number one slot by a small margin (7.1 million).

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took the third position in Week 47 with 6.1 million views.

As for the ranking of television channels among urban areas, Colors TV secured the No 1 position, while Zee TV secured the second spot, followed by Star Plus, Sony SAB and Sony Entertainment Television.

The other top channels are Sony Pal, &TV, Zee Anmol and Rishtey.