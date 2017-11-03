After getting knocked out of the television viewership list last week, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 made a comeback with impressive numbers in Week 43 of 2017.

As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report, Bigg Boss 11 grabbed the ninth rank with 4.50 million viewership among urban areas.

Looks like the entry of Dhinchak Pooja followed by Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's constant arguments have managed to keep the audience hooked to the show.

Meanwhile, the top slot was secured by none other than Kumkum Bhagya that overshadowed its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which had been topping the chart for quite a long time.

Kumkum Bhagya received 6.9 million views in urban areas while its overall viewership (urban+rural) went up to 12.1 million.

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9 grabbed the second slot with 6.7 million views. Kundali Bhagya slipped to the third position with 6.6 million viewership among urban areas.

The fourth and fifth slots were grabbed by Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (5.59 million views) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (5.51 million views).

As for the ranking of television channels among urban areas, Colors TV secured the No 1 position, while Zee TV grabbed the second spot, followed by Sony Entertainment Television, Star Plus, Sony SAB and Star Bharat.

The other top channels are Sony Pal, &TV, Zee Anmol and Rishtey.