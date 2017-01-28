TV lovers should be really excited to welcome the month of February, mainly because some of their favourite shows, such as The 100 and MasterChef Junior, will be returning on screens with new seasons.

Popular broadcasting networks, including FOX, CBS and NBC, will also introduce a couple of new shows this month to entertain their viewers. It will be really interesting to find out whether they will live up to the expectations of the audiences or fail to leave an impression in the hearts of its followers.

Here is the complete list of new and returning TV shows in February:

The 100: The CW science fiction series returns with season 4 on Wednesday, February 1, at 9pm EST. The premiere episode is titled Echoes and the official synopsis of it reads: "Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends struggle with how to proceed after the fate of the world is revealed."

The Expanse: Another science fiction drama to be back with a new season is the Thomas Jane starrer space opera. Episode 1 of season 2 is titled Safe and it will be telecast on Syfy this Wednesday (February) at 9pm EST.

Bering Sea Gold: A reality show that follows a group of people and their search for gold mines will be back on Discovery Channel with season 8 at 9pm EST on February 1. The premiere episode is titled Uncharted Waters.

Powerless: It is a new NBC series created by A To Z writer Ben Queen and it stars Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Christina Kirk and Ron Funches in lead roles. The action comedy series will be premiered on February 2 at 8.30pm EST.

Superior Donuts: It is an upcoming sitcom to be premiered on CBS by February 6. It stars Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Anna Baryshnikov in lead roles. A special preview of the show will be telecast on February 2 at 8.30pm EST.

Training Day: The upcoming CBS crime thriller series, starring Bill Paxton, Justin Cornwell and Katrina Law in lead roles, will be premiered on February 2 at 10pm EST. Episode 1 is titled Apocalypse Now and it will follow a jaded, rogue detective and the idealistic officer tasked with going undercover on his team to bring him down.

24: Legacy: The spin-off series of popular FOX show 24 will be premiered on February 5 at 10pm EST. It will feature Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears and Dan Bucatinsky in lead roles.

APB: It is an upcoming police procedural drama, created by David Slack. It will be premiered on FOX at 9pm EST on February 6. Episode 1 is titled Hard Reset and it will introduce Justin Kirk as a tech billionaire and Natalie Martinez as Detective Theresa Murphy.

Imposters: It is an upcoming black comedy series to be premiered on Bravo TV at 10pm EST on February 7. It stars Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Stephen Bishop, Brian Benben and Katherine LaNasa in lead roles.

Tosh.0: The popular Daniel Tosh show will be back with season 9 on Comedy Central at 10pm EST on February 7.

Legion: It is an upcoming superhero series, based on Marvel Comics, to be premiered on FX at 10pm EST on February 8. It stars Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza, Amber Midthunder, Katie Aselton and Bill Irwin in lead roles.

MasterChef Junior: The popular reality series, featuring young and upcoming chefs, returns with season 5 on FOX at 8pm EST on February 9. Episode 1 is titled The Quest for an Apron Part 1 and it will introduce the new participants.

Impractical Jokers: The hidden camera-practical joke reality series will be back with season 6 on February 10 at 10pm EST on truTV.

Reign: The CW romantic fantasy drama returns with a new season at 9pm EST on February 10. Episode 1 of season 4 is titled With Friends Like These.

Girls: The popular HBO series will be back with season 6 on February 12 at 9pm EST and episode 1 is titled All I Ever Wanted.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: The popular HBO late night talk show returns with season 4 on February 12 at 11pm EST.

You Me Her: The Audience Network show will be back with its second season on February 14 at 9pm EST.

Doubt: It is upcoming crime thriller is created by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. It stars Katherine Heigl and Steven Pasquale in lead roles. The show will be premiered on CBS at 10pm EST on February 15.

Dragons: Riders of Berk: The Netflix anime series will be back with season 6 on February 17 at 11.59pm EST.

Billions: The Showtime series, created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, will be back with a new season on February 19. Episode 1 of season 2 is titled Risk Management and it will be telecast at 10pm EST.

Episodes: The comedy drama series will be back on Showtime with season 5 on February 19 at 10.30pm EST.

Big Little Lies: The upcoming HBO drama will be premiered on February 19 at 9pm EST. Episode 1 is titled Somebody's Dead and it stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in lead roles.

Bates Motel: The horror drama series returns on A&E with season 5 on February 20 at 9pm EST. Episode 1 is titled Dark Paradise and the official synopsis of it is yet to be released.

The Detour: The TBS comedy drama series will be back with a new season on February 21. Episode 1 of season 2 is titled The Reset and it will be telecast at 9pm EST.

The Blacklist: Redemption: The spin-off series of popular NBC drama will be premiered on February 23 at 10pm EST. It stars Famke Janssen and Ryan Eggold is lead roles.

Lucky Man: The fantasy police procedural drama returns with season 2 on Sky1 at 9pm EST on February 24.

Vice: The documentary series will be premiering its second season on HBO at 11pm EST on February 24.

Broadchurch: The crime drama series, created by Chris Chibnall, returns with season 3 on ITV at 9pm EST on February 27.

The Voice: The popular musical reality show will be back with its 12th season on February 27. Tune in to NBC at 8pm EST to meet the new contestants of the show.

Taken: It is an upcoming television drama, starring Clive Standen in lead role. The show will be premiered on NBC at 10pm EST on February 27.