TV series finale is a term that could result in nightmares to people who live and breathe with characters appearing on small screens. And looks like for some, this nightmare is going to become true as several popular shows -- like Vampire Diaries -- have not received broadcasting networks' greenlight for a new season.

The shows that got axed last year include NBC police procedural drama Grimm, ABC series Switched At Birth, FOX crime thriller Bones and HBO comedy drama Girls. A few of these shows will be airing its final episode in March and fans are now eagerly waiting to watch it.

Check out the list below for the air dates and synopsis of the TV series finales in March:

The Vampire Diaries: The CW supernatural drama series will come to a close on March 10. The two-hour special finale is titled I Was Feeling Epic and sub-titled as Old Friends. It is scheduled to telecast from 8 pm EST.

Here is the official synopsis for episode 16 of season 8: With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle.

Workaholic: Comedians Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck will wrap up their popular sitcom on March 15. The series finale is titled Party Gawds and it will be telecast on Comedy Central at 10 pm EST.

Here is the official synopsis for episode 10 of season 7: The guys become party gods after an energy drink company starts paying them to throw ragers.

Bones: FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth and Dr Temperance Brennan aka Bones will finally say goodbye to their fans on March 28. The series finale is titled The End In The End and it is scheduled to air at 9 pm EST on FOX.

Unlike other sequels, episode 12 of season 12 might feature some lighter moments between the on-screen couple and a happy ending. However, the followers of the crime procedural drama will have to wait for the official synopsis.

Duck Dynasty: After a successful run of 11 seasons, the popular A&E reality series will come to a close on March 29. The series finale is titled End Of An Era and it is scheduled to air at 9 pm EST.

The official synopsis for episode 15 is yet to be released and the fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.

Grimm: The supernatural police drama series will finally reveal the fate of Nick Burkhardt, Adalind Schade and Juliette Silverton aka Eve in episode 13 of season 6, titled The End. The final episode might also feature the end of the rivalry between Captain Sean Renard and David Giuntoli's character.

The series finale is scheduled to air on NBC at 8 pm EST on March 31 and the official synopsis for it is yet to be realised.