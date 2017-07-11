The satellite rights of power star Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film are rumoured to have been sold for a whopping price, which is said to be the non-Baahubali highest record.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas have earlier delivered a blockbuster with Attarintiki Daredi. The actor-director duo collaborating again has generated a lot of curiosity among the Telugu fans. The untitled film, which is still in the production stage, has been creating ripples on the social media platforms.

Much before finalising its release date, the makers have kick-started its pre-release business. The hype surrounding the yet-to-be-titled film has created massive demand for its music, TV and theatrical rights. Several leading music labels, TV channels and distribution houses are reportedly in race for acquiring the various rights of the movie and they are said to be quoting record prices.

If we are to go by the buzz in the media, the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas have already sold its satellite rights. It is said that Sun Networks has acquired the TV rights by shelling out a whopping Rs 19.5 crore. If the reports are to be believed, the movie has shattered the record of his previous films -- Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu.

The price at which the TV rights were sold clearly reflects the huge hype surrounding the upcoming project. Check the satellite rights' prices of top eight movies after the Baahubali series. This list is based on various reports.

Rank Movie TV Channel Rights price 1 Brahmotsavam Zee Telugu Rs 17 crore 2 Sarrainodu Sun Network Rs 16 crore 3 Khaidi No 150 Star India Rs 13 crore Sardaar Gabbar Singh Star India Rs 13 crore Bruce Lee: The Tiger Zee Telugu Rs 13 crore 4 Katamarayudu Gemini Rs 12.50 crore Janatha Garage Star India Rs 12.50 crore 5 Srimanthudu Zee Telugu Rs 12 crore 6 Nannaku Prematho Gemini Rs 10.50 crore 7 Dhruva Gemini Rs 9.5 crore 8 Gauthamiputra Satakarni Maa Rs 9 crore S/o Sathyamurthy Maa Rs 9 crore

The movie is produced by Haarika and Haasini creations and it features Anu Emanuel and Keerthy Suresh in the female leads opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film unit is said to be planning a mega shooting schedule in the exotic locales of Bulgaria. Reports claim that the movie's distribution rights for certain areas have also been sold for an unknown amount.