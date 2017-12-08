When it comes to choosing a new TV series, it always depends on one's taste. Hence, shows on British Royal Family do not interest every kind of viewers.

But, the Netflix royal drama The Crown does not particularly revolve around Queen Elizabeth II and her year-long monarch. If we consider the British royal family as a movie then the Netflix drama is more like a behind-the-scene footage of that movie.

If you are intrigued by the most famous, incredibly rich royal family in the world, then The Crown is perfect for your indulgence. In fact, I was a bit sceptical about watching the first season of the series, but Peter Morgan's skilfully woven scripts are the real reason why I devoured the season 1. Hence, Season 2 was a joyful ride indeed except a few rough patches.

Showrunner Peter Morgan, who is responsible for almost every episode's script of The Crown, showed his expertise in the field as he did as a playwright in The Audience.

The Crown Season 2 begins with the infamous Suez crisis in 1956 when Egypt's Gamal Abdel Nasser seized control of the Suez Canal and it ends with the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. The royal drama also touches upon the Profumo sex scandal in 1963.

But more than all these, The Crown Season 2 tells the inside scoops of a lot of marriages.

Right from Her Royal Highness to Prime Minister Harold Macmillan (Anton Lesser) to Princess Margaret, the second season seems like an opening gambit over various high profile marriages.

Morgan did not even spare Prince Philip's once close friend Mike Parker and his much-hyped divorce with wife Eileen Parker which led to trouble in paradise for Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as well.

Even Lady Mountbatten's alleged affair with Nehru has not dropped out by the creator.

Then comes the infamous story of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan's wife's extramarital affair. And, Princess Margaret's much-anticipated marriage with photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones grabs extra attention in the series.

Well, too many marital fiascos have made the series a bit more claustrophobic especially when the viewers expect more intrigues and machinations behind the most famous address in the world -- Buckingham Palace.

In fact, after this, many might think all the stories which are being portrayed in the series have already served in public significantly by media at that time. Then why should we go through those year-old, humdrum stories about the Queen once again?

The answer is — The Crown Season 2 is extremely well executed.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, actors Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Matt Smith's tasteful performances will hook you once again.

Overall, Netflix's the Crown Season 2 stands out for its brilliant narrative, outstanding presentation, beautiful costume and set design. It might be less engrossing than the first season but it is definitely one of the best shows of the recent time.

The Crown Season 2, comprised of total ten episodes, will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 8, 2017. You can watch it here.