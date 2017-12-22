The year 2017 saw many television celebrities turning parents. Many welcomed their bundle of joy after several years of marriage.

Here are some of the TV celebs who became parents in 2017:

Karan Mehra:

Karan Mehra, who is popularly known as Naitik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his wife Nisha Rawal became parents to a baby boy on June 14. This is the first child for the couple, who have been married for five years.

Karan announced the news on his Instagram page along with a picture of the little feet of his son. "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy, [sic]" he captioned the photo.

Deepika Singh:

Deepika Singh, who played the role of Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum, was blessed with a baby boy in May this year.

Deepika is married to the show's former director, Rohit Raj Goyal, who told the Times of India: "Both mother and baby are doing fine. We are thrilled and cannot express our happiness. Deepika has been asked to rest for now and I think she needs it the most as she been so strong throughout."

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, had been flaunting her baby bump throughout her pregnancy.

Disha Vakani:

The actress was blessed with a baby girl on November 30. Disha, who is married to Mumbai-based chartered accountant Mayur Pandya, gave birth to the little princess in a hospital in Powai, Mumbai. According to a SpotboyE report, the expected date of delivery was December 20 but the little bundle of joy arrived early.

Rumour had it a few months ago that the actress, who has been the face of the hit comedy series, had quit the show due to her pregnancy. In fact, there were reports that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were looking for a replacement. However, producer Asit Modi clarified that Disha, who had taken a break from show, would continue to be a part of the hit series.

Kinshuk Mahajan:

Kinshuk Mahajan, who is currently seen as Aarav in Zee TV's Bhootu, is now the proud father of twins. Kinshuk's wife Divya Mahajan delivered the twins – a boy and a girl – on October 7 in Delhi.

Kinshuk told SpotboyE that the bundles of joy had been named Ssahir and Saishaa. Kinshuk and Divya have been married for five years.

Somya Seth:

Somya Seth, best remembered for her role in Navya, also became the proud mother of a baby boy in October.

Somya was last seen on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and got married to her American-born fiancé Arun Kapoor on January 15 this year, soon after the show ended in 2016.