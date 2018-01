The rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab Ansari in Pakistans Kasur has seen protests erupt across the country, demanding justice for the little girl. However, Samaa TVs news anchor Kiran Naz chose a novel method to address the issue. The TV presenter delivered a news bulletin on 10 January evening with her toddler daughter on her lap, conveying a mothers fear and anxiety about leaving her child at home when she leaves for work.