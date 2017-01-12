The actresses of the television industry, who are usually portrayed as demure women, clad in saree and heavy jewellery on screen or in other words "sanskaari bahu," have over the time shed their onscreen avatar to bring their bold side out. All thanks to social media, fans of the TV stars can see a refreshing and undaunted side of them.

Recently, many actresses posted pictures of them in bikini while on their vacation, and no wonder all of them look ravishing.

Here are some of the gorgeous actresses in superhot bikinis:

Sriti Jha: Sriti, who plays the role of Pragya on Kumkum Bhagya, surprised her fans when a picture of her in two-piece surfaced recently. The picture showed her in a white bikini top and black bottom frolicking on a beach during her New Year vacation in Thailand.

A photo posted by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:23am PST

Mouni Roy: The fashionista of small screen, Mouni sizzled in a blue bikini. The actress nailed her look with a perfect curvy body.

Basking in the sun, with the sea (: A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 5, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT

Tridha Choudhury: The beautiful actress has never shied away from flaunting a bikini and recently she posted a few pictures and video of her chilling in the beaches of Goa. Tridha hit it off with her perfectly toned body.

Nia Sharma: Nia of Jamai Raja fame, is ranked as third sexiest Asian woman, by a poll conducted by Britain's Eastern Eye newspaperway, beating some of the Bollywood A-listed actresses like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Nia recently shared a string of hot pictures of her from the New Year's Eve 2017.

@atlantisthepalm @victoriassecret #beachday A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

Anita Hassanandani: The actress looked quite stunning in bikini during her vacation in Maldives last year. She set the temperatures soaring by flaunting her hot bikini body.

Maldives n no #bikini ... Aisa kaise Ho sakta hai ?????? A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 24, 2016 at 1:06am PDT

Rubina Dilaik: Rubina, who plays the role of Soumya in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, posted a sexy picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram. In the picture, Rubina is seen flaunting her perfect body in the two-piece.

#highlights 2016 A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:56am PST

Leena Jumani: Leena aka Tanu of Kumkum Bhagya, too posted picture of her chilling with her co-stars in Thailand on the New Year eve. The actress looked super hot in the red bikini.

when you don't think about anything else and you do what you love? A photo posted by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:11am PST

Karishma Sharma: The actress who played the character of Raina in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently posted her pictures from her latest photoshoot on social media where she is flaunting her toned body in a black bikini.