Nia Sharma's Instagram account has been hacked. The TV actress took to Twitter and informed fans about her Instagram account being hacked.

Nia, who is very active on Instagram, expressed her displeasure at not being able to access her account as the login details of her account have apparently been changed by the hacker.

"What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my instagram the most.. Thanx can't do it anymore," Nia tweeted. She is missing her Instagram so much that she said she feels she has lost an organ. "And why…I want to know!! I feel I just lost an organ," she replied to a fan.

Nia also shared something on Twitter that apparently was a message from the hacker on her Instagram after hacking it. The message reads, "Chill you all. Deleting this account. Nia is a bi**h. And not feeling for her. Goodbye."

Nia has a number of haters and is often slut-shamed for her sizzling pictures on Instagram. The Jamai Raja actress had some time back shared a hot video from a photoshoot. While most of her fans had appreciated this side of her, some others slammed the actress for flaunting the same.

Nia Sharma/Instagram

However, Nia is not someone who would take those comments silently and had come up with another video from the same shoot with a hard-hitting caption. "Oops! Here's one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheaddddd. I will post five more…Coz that's exactly I got this shoot done! And that's exactly how I will post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video! I got u job again!," she had said in the caption.

Instagram

WTF!! My Instagram????? ? — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) 3 April 2017

What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my instagram the most.. Thanx can't do it anymore.!! — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) 3 April 2017

I may be a bitch but loved my instagram a lot.. please release it if you're done playing? pic.twitter.com/7tefCHRglJ — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) 4 April 2017

It looks like one of Nia's haters has now hacked her Instagram account, and causing her trouble.