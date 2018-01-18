Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, recently opened up about her role and other interesting details about Kangana Ranaut and much more in an exclusive interview with Mumbai Mirror.

She plays the role of Jhalkaribai in the film. Talking about it, she said: "People only know Jhalkaribai as a warrior and a replica of Rani Lakshmibai, and that made the role doubly challenging. When I discussed my scenes with Danny sir (Danny Denzongpa), he advised me to do it my way and today I believe she must have been someone like me."

She then went on to confess that she was offered a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She told the Mirror: "I love Sanjay sir and he lauded my talent and urged me not to waste my time. But I missed out on the opportunity. I would feel bad if something like this (hinting at Padmaavat) happens with our film given how much research we have done. If something happens tomorrow we will stand by the film."

It is well known that Ankita broke off all ties with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Asked about it, she said: "I've always been open about my last relationship but even when I was in one, I didn't talk about my personal life, and I don't need to talk about it now. If it's my career, I can talk to you for hours, but not about this."

When asked about Kangana Ranaut, she was quick to say: "She's sweet with me like she is with everyone else on the sets. We've practised together and she has helped me many times and also praised my scenes and dancing skills. When you are new and someone like Kangana supports you, it really means a lot."

"Like every woman, I am a brave girl, capable of handling anything. I don't want to change myself for anyone," she concluded.