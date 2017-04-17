Some Turkish residents questioned the legitimacy of the referendum results, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in gaining new powers. The referendum victory marks the first step in replacing Turkeys parliamentary system with an all-powerful presidency and abolishing the office of prime minister.
Turks question referendum results as Erdogan declares victory
- April 17, 2017 15:32 IST
