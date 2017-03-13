- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says the Netherlands acting like a ‘banana republic’
President Tayyip Erdogan said on 12 March the Netherlands was acting like a banana republic and should face sanctions for barring Turkish ministers from speaking in Rotterdam, fuelling a row over Ankaras political campaigning abroad. Erdogan is looking to the large number of Turks living in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, to help secure victory next month in a referendum that would give the presidency sweeping new powers.
