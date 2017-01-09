Turkish police stop protests against stronger presidency powers

  • January 9, 2017 20:39 IST
    By Reuters
Turkish police stop protests against stronger presidency powers Close
Embed
Turkish police dispersed hundreds of protesters in Ankara on 9 January, as they marched against planned changes to the constitution. If the new changes are implemented, they would expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, introducing an executive presidential system. The draft is expected to pass in parliament, which is dominated by the ruling AK Party, before being put to a referendum in the spring.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular