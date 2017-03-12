Turkish minister expelled from Rotterdam as police disperse protesters in Netherlands

  • March 12, 2017 15:35 IST
    By Reuters
The Netherlands decision to bar Turkish ministers from campaigning in the country has led to protests. Hundreds of pro-Turkish demonstrators gathered outside the Turkish Consulate.In another diplomatic escalation, Turkeys Family Minister was prevented from entering the Turkish consulate. Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya had travelled to Rotterdam by car from Germany.
