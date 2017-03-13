Turkish foreign minister calls the Netherlands ‘the capital of fascism’

Turkeys foreign minister described the Netherlands as the capital of fascism on 12 March after he was barred from speaking in Rotterdam, as a row over Ankaras political campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Europe escalated. Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed expat Turks in the French city of Metz, a day after Dutch authorities said they would not allow him to fly to their country to rally support among Turkish emigres there. Turkeys government is looking to the large number of Turks living in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, to help secure victory next month in a referendum that would give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers