Arsenal look set for a massive squad overhaul in the summer after another disappointing season and Mesut Ozil looks like one of the players who could be sold. Arsenal have been desperately trying to tie down the Germany international to a new contract, but he has been constantly delaying talks hinting that his future lies away from the Emirates stadium.

Reports say that Arsene Wenger is growing increasingly frustrated that Ozil keeps delaying his contract talks and is ready to listen to offers for the former Real Madrid man. Ever since talks about Ozil's contract situation became public, not a lot of top clubs have shown any real interest in him, but now Fenerbahce are considering offering him an escape route should he decide to leave Arsenal in the summer.

Ozil, who has Turkish parents, constantly visits the country and recently got engaged to Miss Turkey Amine Gulse and reports say that Ozil is set to spend £5 million on a luxury mansion in the city and Fenerbahce want to exploit that situation and bring him to the country.

Former Arsenal star Robin Van Persie is set to leave the Turkish giants in the summer, which in turn will also free up a lot of money for wages, something which will be needed to attract Ozil to Turkey.

Arsenal paid a club record fee of £42.5 million to sign Ozil from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and while they might not be able to get the whole amount back, reports say that Arsenal will want at least £30 million for him in the summer.

Unlike Alexis Sanchez, who still has a lot of top suitors in Europe, Ozil's stock has dropped this season, because of how inconsistent he has been and if he actually does decide to leave Arsenal, Fenerbahce might prove to be his best option at this point. This move will also benefit Arsenal as they would prefer selling him to a foreign club rather than one of their rivals in the Premier League.