On 16 April, Turkey will vote on whether or not to change their constitution to scrap the role of Prime Minister and grant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power. Erdogan argues that it will make Turkey more streamlined and allow for a more stable government, where as critics of the plans say this is an authoritarian move for Edogan to seize more power.
Turkeys controversial referendum explained
- April 7, 2017 22:28 IST
