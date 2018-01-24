Turkey Shells US-backed Kurdish Militia In Syrias Afrin

Turkey shelled Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia targets in Syria and amp;#39;s Afrin province on January 24 as the operation dubbed and amp;#39;OIive Branch and amp;#39; by Ankara entered its fifth day. The air and ground operation has opened a new front in Syria and amp;#39;s multi-sided civil war and could threaten U.S. plans to stabilize and rebuild a large area of northeast Syria beyond central government control with the help of the YPG, who worked with Washington to drive out Islamic State militants in the region.