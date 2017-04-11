A "large explosion" was reported near the riot police headquarters in Turkey's Kurdish majority Diyarbakir on Tuesday. A footage of the incident posted on Twitter showed ambulances reaching the scene of the incident and utter chaos on the streets affected by the blast.

Reports state that several people have been wounded in the attack. No casualties have been confirmed yet.

The blast comes a day before a Yes/No referendum vote in Turkey, where if voted 'Yes', the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's presidential powers will be broadened.

The blast was reported in the residential district of Baglar, where a car bombing by suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants wounded scores of people last November.

Turkey has witnessed a series of bomb blasts carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State (ISIS) militants in the nation.

More details of the incident are awaited.