Turkey detains 400 Islamic State suspects in nationwide raids

  • February 5, 2017 21:01 IST
    By Reuters
Turkish police have reportedly detained 400 suspected members of Islamic State. Raids across the country led to arrests of Turkish nationals and foreigners. They allegedly included terrorists suspected of planning attacks. Hundreds of people were killed in terror attacks in Turkey in 2016. Turkish officials claim at least 780 people, including 350 foreigners, are currently in detention.
