Domestic carrier IndiGo Airlines has been constantly making news for all the wrong reasons. And the latest complaint comes from noted historian and columnist Ramachandra Guha, who took to Twitter and spoke of "unprovoked rudeness" by the carrier's staff. He also said that he normally doesn't speak of such things on Twitter, but this time it was just too much to take.

"Three times, I have been subjected to unprovoked rudeness by an @IndiGo6E staffer. Different people, different airports, same airline. Absolutely shocking," Guha wrote. He also said that even his friends and family members have said that this has become the usual way that the airlines' staffers behave these days.

After Guha's tweet garnered quite some attention on the micro-blogging site, IndiGo Airlines said that the "case has been investigated."

"The case has been investigated with our team and we do believe that the matter could have been handled in better manner. We try to serve our customers in the best possible manner, however, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the carrier tweeted.

IndiGo Airlines has been courting a lot of controversy of late especially due to its staffers' much-talked-about high-handed behaviour. Just a few days ago the airline was slammed after two staff members of the budget carrier were accused of misbehaving with a woman passenger at the Guwahati airport. IndiGo then suspended both the employees.

The incident took place on November 19, when lawyer Krishna Sarma's mobile phone was snatched by a staff, who then tried to delete a few images that the passenger had clicked. While IndiGo Airlines said that it regretted the "unpleasant experience" and that noted that based on Sarma's complaint, it had suspended the two employees, the step is unlikely to help rebuild its image.

"In fact, we have kept her informed of the immediate steps that IndiGo has taken following her complaint," the airlines said in a statement, according to the Press Trust of India.

Speaking of IndiGo's response, Sarma said: "I am satisfied that IndiGo responded with such alacrity." However, she did not elaborate on what had happened at the airport.

The low-budget airline also made news for assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. The passenger, who was identified as 59-year-old Rajeev Katyal, got into an argument with a ground personnel after he deplaned from a flight and was waiting for the bus. He was then abused and manhandled, and the airlines' ground staff then dragged him on the tarmac.

The airlines apologised to the passenger and promised action against the staff after a video of the incident went viral on social media.