You cannot have your hands on Tupac Shakur's letter to Madonna anymore. A fuming Madonna has successfully halted the sale of her personal items, including 2Pac's breakup letter written to the singer. The singer has also stopped the auction of 22 items, which include a used pair of her panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

The items were being auctioned by Gotta Have It! Collectibles. The halt was ordered by NY State Supreme Court Judge Gerald Leibovitz after the Vogue hitmaker sought an emergency court order. After she was "shocked to learn" about the online auction, the 58-year-old admitted in court papers that she didn't know the private letter was not in her possession.

"I have never sold, gifted, transferred or otherwise disposed of the Shakur letter," revealed the singer. She also clarified that the items were consigned to auction by Darlene Lutz, Madonna's former friend and art consultant. She explains in the court order that Lutz had "betrayed my trust in an outrageous effort to obtain my possessions without my knowledge or consent," Reuters reports.

Tupac had penned down a hearty letter breaking up with Madonna. He wrote: "I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you."

She wrote in the court papers, "The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items. I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public."

Court papers revealed that the Tupac letter was expected to fetch up to $400,000.

Apart from the letter, other things that the singer held back from auctioning include private photographs taken at a bachelorette party at her Miami home, personal letters and cassette tapes of unreleased recordings, The Washington Times reports.