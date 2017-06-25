The Tupac Shakur biopic titled All Eyez On Me continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. Besides being panned by critics, the movie has also ruffled the feathers of a number of Tupac's celebrity friends.

Now, a magazine writer has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the creators of the biopic, saying parts of the film are based on his articles about Tupac, who died in 1996 from gunshot wounds.

Also read: Outlander Season 3 air date, spoilers: How long will Claire and Jamie stay apart?

Kevin Powell has sued Lionsgate, Program Pictures, Morgan Creek Pictures and the producers and screenwriters of the film. The lawsuit wants All Eyez On Me to be pulled from theatres and Powell also wants a share of the profits.

Shortly after the movie released, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was Tupac's close friend, pointed out 'inaccuracies' in certain portions of the film. One scene in the movie has Tupac giving her a poem he wrote for her, and according to Pinkett-Smith, that had never happened in real life.

"Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for (Los Angeles). He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career."

She also revealed that they never had an argument backstage one of his concerts. "I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request," she wrote. "We never had an argument backstage."

50 Cent was another celebrity who slammed the movie, calling it trash. He took to Instagram, writing: " Man I watched the 2Pac film, that was some bullshit. Catch that shit on a fire stick."

"I'm a big 2Pac fan," he said. "I just don't think his story was done well; he deserved better.

"The shit felt like I was watching a Lifetime TV movie in a theater," 50 Cent continued. "I wanted to change the channel. The New Edition story was better then that shit."