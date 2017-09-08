Rapper Tupac Shakur was gunned down on the night of September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas, and died of injuries six days later. His death sent shockwaves through the music world at the time, and his murder remains an unsolved mystery more than two decades later.

The mystery surrounding his death has given rise to many conspiracy theories, including ones that claimed the rapper is still alive, but is in hiding. Some theories even claim his murder was planned by rival rap star Biggie Smalls. However, there is no confirmation on any of the theories.

Here is what officers who investigated his murder or who were close to Tupac Shakur have to say about his death.

Gang-retaliation murder

An LAPD source familiar with the investigation told PEOPLE that a former leader of the Crips admitted that Tupac's murder was revenge.

"It was simple retaliation: You mess with one of ours, we will mess with one of yours. If Orlando had never been jumped in the hotel they never would have killed Tupac that night," the source said, referring to rapper Orlandi Anderson, who allegedly had ties with the African-American underworld gang Crips.

Marion 'Suge' Knight's ex-wife killed the rapper

Thaddeus Culpepper, lawyer of professional American football player-turned-music producer Marion "Suge" Knight, revealed in a signed affidavit in April this year that his client claims his ex-wife Sharitha and former security chief Reggie White Jr were behind Tupac's murder.

"Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted the murder of Knight," Daily Mail reported, quoting Knight's affidavit.

Knight was the founder of Death Row Records, which gained fame by publishing music from the likes of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and tupac himself.

Tupac is alive?

There have been conspiracy theories that Tupac is alive, but living in hiding. However, the police officer who was in the spital when the rapper died in 1996 said the icon is not alive. The officer said that he saw Tupac breathing his last.

"Tupac didn't even acknowledge that I was talking to him, as he was staring at Suge over my shoulder. Then he finally moved his line of sight from Suge, glared at me, mustered the energy to take as deep as breath as possible and said, 'F*** you. His eyes rolled back, and then he started gargling and choking before he looked back at Suge," Chris Carroll, the police officer, told Daily Mail.

Chilling details of his death

A 2017 letter by gunman who shot Tupac gave chilling details about about the incident. The letter, which has not been verified, reveals the gunman was "told to take night out" — a reference to Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. The letter also revealed how "no-one would have made it out [alive]".

Tupac ignited gang war that took his life

A leading hip-hop musician, DJ Funkmaster Flex, claimed in an Instagram video that Tupac ignited the East Coast-West Coast gang war, which ended up killing not only him but Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls.

"You Pac fans always talking that talk. Cheddar Bob. Came in there, popped himself in the leg. Popped himself first. That's what happened. He knew who approached him. He had a steel (a gun) on him, 'cause he knew he had an issue out there, [sic]" Flex was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"When they (Tupac's rivals) got there, they were just gonna take his jewellery. They didn't even touch him. He panicked, pulled out the steel, shot himself," he added.

"Pac knew who got him... but blamed it on Biggie! That was easier than the truth. Pac put a whole bunch of people around him from ny that he couldn't control! [sic]" he tweeted.

"There would have been no east/west beef if PAC wouldn't have lied about who hit him up! And Biggie would still be here! [sic]" he said.