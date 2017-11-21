Vidya Balan garnered appreciation from all quarters for her performance in Tumhari Sulu, which released on November 17. The positive word of mouth is bringing in good results for the movie's business.

The opening day of Tumhari Sulu had a slow start as it earned Rs 2.87 crore, in spite of good reviews. But from the next day, the movie witnessed a massive growth. The first weekend collection crossed Rs 15-crore mark in just three days at domestic market.

The worldwide box office collection of Tumhari Sulu has crossed over Rs 20-crore mark on Monday.

In just four days, Vidya Balan movie did wonders. In fact, the domestic net collection is also set to surpass Rs 15 crore by Tuesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the nett collection of Tumhari Sulu with day-wise break-up on Twitter. He tweeted: "#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz."

While the Monday collection witnessed a drop, we have to see whether the film will witness an upward trend or not in the coming weekdays at the box office. Directed by debutante Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu revolves around Vidya Balan's character.

She plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu in a Mumbai suburban. She is a happy-go-lucky person and her husband (Manav Kaul) is a sales manager.

In an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey) for a late night show. How she carries herself as an RJ while getting a sneak peek into several people's lives is the story.

She talks to the callers in a sexy voice, which somehow makes the night show popular. Neha Dhupia plays her boss in Tumhari Sulu.