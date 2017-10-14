The wait is over. The trailer of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out, and all we can say is it is simple, innocent and yet beautiful.

Vidya Balan plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu. She is a housewife who wants to pursue be a radio jockey and lands the job of a becoming a sexy RJ for a late-night show.

The show eventually becomes a success as she impresses us with her voice and humour!

Manav Kaul, of CityLights and Kai Po Che fame, plays her husband, while Neha Dhupia plays her boss.

The film is slice-of-life story but will ultimately be about the choice Sulu has to make to maintain work-life balance, said Tanuj Garg, Producer and Partner at Ellipsis Entertainment.

It will definitely be a treat to watch Vidya Balan's journey in the film.

The banter between Vidya and Manav Kaul is so real and fun, that you will automatically relate to it.

Tumhari Sulu was shot in just 42 days after it went on floors on April 23 this year.

Look out for the recreation of the iconic song Hawa Hawaai — picturised on Sridevi in Mr India — in the trailer. Watch it here:

This is the second time we will see Vidya Balan as an RJ on the big screen, after Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munnabhai. For Tumhari Sullu, Vidya took some lessons from RJ Malishka, who interestingly stars in the film, too.

Directed by debutante Suresh Triveni, the film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 24, but now it has been advanced and will hit the screens on November 17.