Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is basking in on the success of recent release Tumhari Sulu, has thanked director Suresh Triveni and producer Atul Kasbekar for being master 'jugadoo.'

Tumhari Sulu is a comical slice-of-life film that is about how Mumbai housewife's life changes when she unexpectedly becomes radio jockey on a leading radio station. Suresh Triveni's script and Vidya Balan's performance have struck a chord with the audience and the movie has become critical and commercial success.

Tumhari Sulu has collected nearly Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its opening and emerged as a hit film for Vidya Balan, who suffered a setback with her last outing Begum Jaan, which grossed less than Rs 30 crore in its lifetime. The actress is thrilled over the viewers' response for the film and she took to her Instagram account to thank the makers of the movie.

Besides posting a photo, she wrote: "The day after i watched Neerja,when i suggested to @sureshtriveni to meet up with you all ,i wasn't sure how far it would go..but thus far it did !! Hand on heart,i couldn't have asked for better producers on #TumhariSulu ... Thank you so much @ellipsisentertainment for supporting Suresh's vision all along..from putting together his dream team,a hungry team..to keeping people happy,to feeding and paying them on time..you'll created a happy enviornment which made us each give it our Best so ....Thank you !! @atulkasbekar thankoo for being The master 'jugadoo' and also for keeping it light with a constant flow of dirty Marathi jokes....Nakko ga mala.....haha!! @findingshanti Thankoo for being your fun yet rational,loving & compassionate self even when you were going through the toughest times personally ❤️."

"And last but not the least, @tanuj.garg Thankoo for being the most diligent on set producer and for the most well planned marketing campaign,idea & execution-wise. Hats off & more power to @ellipsisentertainment !!"

Atul Kasbekar, who earlier worked as a photographer and talent manager, is considered as one of the most diligent producers of B-Town today. His production values are remarkable. His film-making sensibilities take his film to a whole new different level and Neerja is a testimony to it. He believes in backing good and fresh content and spearheads projects with small budget that reap good profit.