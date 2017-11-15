Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is back with yet another interesting story. Set to release on November 17, Tumhari Sulu features Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia other than Vidya. Bollywood critics and celebs have lauded Vidya's performance and storyline.

They watched it at a special screening and praised Vidya's simple yet powerful character.

Vidya Balan plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu in Mumbai suburban. She is a happy-go-lucky person and her husband a sales manager. Sulu who is a regular radio listener, one day, takes part in a contest on the radio and wins a pressure cooker.

But in an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey) for a late night show. How she carries herself as an RJ while getting a sneak peek into several people's lives is the story.

Manav Kaul, of CityLights and Kai Po Che fame, plays her husband, while Neha Dhupia plays her boss.

The film is a slice-of-life story but will ultimately be about the choice Sulu has to make to maintain work-life balance. The trailer too garnered immense appreciation from all quarters.

This is the second time we will see Vidya Balan as an RJ on the big screen, after Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munnabhai. For Tumhari Sullu, Vidya took some lessons from RJ Malishka, who also stars in the film.

Directed by debutante Suresh Triveni, the film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Critics and celebs have also reviewed the movie and shared their feedbacks.

Here's what critics say about the movie:

Tushar Joshi‏

A small but imp scene in #TumhariSulu has @vidya_balan offering a transgender person a vacant ladies seat next to her in the bus. Nice touch! Wish more filmmakers went beyond gay jokes n cliches.

Vajir Singh‏

Need I say that @vidya_balan can don the hat of any character & with such brilliance #TumhariSulu yet again proves that. Sulu will win hearts for sure.

Here's what celebs say about the film:

Write good characters, cast them correct, extract on point performances. Suresh Triveni scores on all fronts. @vidya_balan @NehaDhupia @Manavkaul19 @urfvijaymaurya are a delight to watch. #TumhariSulu — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) November 15, 2017