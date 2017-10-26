The most awaited recreation of the iconic Mr India number, Hawa Hawai, is finally out!

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, "Hawa Hawai 2.0" features Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia and Malishka having an office party! Kavita Krishnamurthy's unmistakable vocals have been retained.

Tumhari Sulu has been produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment and directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni. It releases worldwide on November 17.

While talking to media about the iconic song, Vidya Balan said: "No, no please don't say that. Srideviji is a legend, I can't even think of imitating her or taking her song and making it my own. This is the same Hawa Hawai and we have just used it as a tribute to her because it also suits the mood. It's not like we are dancing in the song or doing Mombasa, King Kong and Hong Kong. It's at a point where the whole radio team is enjoying the track and grooving to it."

Vidya Balan plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu. She is a housewife who wants to be a radio jockey and lands the job of a becoming a sexy RJ for a late-night show.

The show eventually becomes a success as she impresses us with her voice and humour!

Manav Kaul, of CityLights and Kai Po Che fame, plays her husband, while Neha Dhupia plays her boss.

The film is a slice-of-life story but will ultimately be about the choice Sulu has to make to maintain a work-life balance, said Tanuj Garg, Producer and Partner at Ellipsis Entertainment.

It will definitely be a treat to watch Vidya Balan's journey in the film.

The banter between Vidya and Manav Kaul is so real and fun, that you will automatically relate to it.

Tumhari Sulu was shot in just 42 days after it went on floors on April 23 this year.

This is the second time we will see Vidya Balan as an RJ on the big screen, after Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munnabhai. For Tumhari Sullu, Vidya took some lessons from RJ Malishka, who interestingly stars in the film, too.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 24, but now it has been advanced and will hit the screens on November 17.