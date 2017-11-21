Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is the latest victim of piracy: The full movie has been leaked online by some torrent sites. The movie hit the screens on Friday, November 17, and has been made available online for illegal download just after the first weekend.

While some torrent sites have uploaded the movie for the users to watch it online, others have offered the option to download it for free. Many illegal sites even have a good-quality print of the full movie.

Despite the government trying to curb the menace of piracy, the problem persists with vengeance. The news of the full Tumhari Sulu movie being leaked online will certainly leave its makers worried, as the flick is already not doing well at the box office.

Vidya Balan plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu in a Mumbai suburban. She is a happy-go-lucky person and her husband (Manav Kaul) is a sales manager.

In an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey) for a late night show. How she carries herself as an RJ while getting a sneak peek into several people's lives is the story.

She talks to the callers in a sexy voice, which somehow makes the night show popular. Neha Dhupia plays her boss in Tumhari Sulu.

Vidya Balan garnered appreciation from all quarters for her performance in Tumhari Sulu, and the positive word of mouth is bringing in good results for the movie's business.

The opening day of Tumhari Sulu had a slow start as it earned Rs 2.87 crore, in spite of good reviews. But from the next day, the movie witnessed a massive growth. The first weekend collection crossed Rs 15-crore mark in just three days at domestic market.

The worldwide box office collection of Tumhari Sulu has crossed over Rs 20-crore mark on Monday.

In just four days, Vidya Balan movie did wonders. In fact, the domestic net collection is also set to surpass Rs 15 crore by Tuesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the nett collection of Tumhari Sulu with day-wise break-up on Twitter. He tweeted: "#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz."