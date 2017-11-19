Vidya Balan's recent outing Tumhari Sulu has witnessed a massive growth on Day 2 at the box office owing to the positive word of mouth.

The movie, which started off on a dull note in the morning shows, witnessed decent footfalls in the evening shows and earned Rs 2.87 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the movie minted Rs 4.61 crore taking the total box office collections to Rs. 7.48 crore.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the break-up of Tumhari Sulu's box office collections. He wrote, "#TumhariSulu witnesses a SUPERB 60.63% growth on Sat... Biz on Sun will only go higher... Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr. Total: ₹ 7.48 cr. India biz."

Made with a budget of Rs 20 crore (Production cost: 12 crore, prints and advertising cost: 8 crore), Suresh Triveni's directional venture was released in more than 800 screens in India. While the film's target audience was mostly multiplexes, the movie must cross Rs. 25 crore during its entire lifetime to be called a hit.

Vidya Balan's previous outing Begum Jaan also fared well at the box office which earned Rs. 20.91 crore during its run at the box office.

Tumhari Sulu becomes the fourth highest opening day grosser in the list of women-centric films of 2017 beating Kangana Ranaut's Simran (Rs 2.77 crore), Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parker (Rs 1.87 crore) and Sonakshi Sinha's Noor (Rs 1.54 crore). Anushka Sharma's Phillauri (Rs 4.02 crore), Begum Jaan (Rs 3.94 crore) and Sridevi's Mom (Rs 2.90 crore) hold the top three spots in the list.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu, which also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka, is expected to enter double figures at the box office on the last day of the its opening weekend.