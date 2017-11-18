Vidya Balan won million hearts and garnered appreciation from all quarters for her performance in Tumhari Sulu, which released on November 17. Looking at the positive word of mouth, theatres started filling up after the morning show.

Thus, Tumhari Sulu witnessed a slow start at the box office. The day 1 collection of Tumhari Sulu is Rs 2.87 crore. The opening weekend is likely to witness growth.

It is one of the Vidya's lowest openers among her recently released movies -- Kahaani (Rs 2.95 crore), Kahaani 2 (Rs 4.25 crore) The Dirty Picture (Rs 9.54 crore), Ghanchakkar (Rs 7.20 crore), Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Rs 5.04 crore), Kahaani 2 (Rs 4.25 crore), Begum Jaan (Rs 3.94 crore) and Bobby Jasoos (Rs 1.79 crore).

#TumhariSulu picked up after a slow start in the morning shows... Fri ₹ 2.87 cr. India biz... Expected to register robust growth over the weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2017

Directed by debutante Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu revolves around Vidya Balan's character. She plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu in a Mumbai suburban. She is a happy-go-lucky person and her husband is a sales manager.

Sulu, who is a regular radio listener, one day takes part in a contest on the radio and wins a pressure cooker.

But in an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey) for a late night show. How she carries herself as an RJ while getting a sneak peek into several people's lives is the story.

The highlight of the film is Vidya's RJ job. She talks to the callers in a sexy voice, which somehow makes the night show popular. Manav Kaul plays her husband, while Neha Dhupia plays her boss. For Tumhari Sullu, Vidya took some lessons from RJ Malishka, who also stars in the film.