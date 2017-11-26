Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu has remained undeterred by Raai Lakshmi's Julie 2 and other new Bollywood releases at the domestic box office and continued its success run in the second week as well.

Having impressed the film goers, Tumhari Sulu went on to collect Rs 19.78 crore net at the domestic box office in the first week. The trade pundits were a bit sceptic about its collection in the second week, as they thought that Julie 2 and other new releases would reduce its screen count and take a toll on its business.

As predicted, Tumhari Sulu witnessed some drop due to new releases on its second Friday, but its eighth-day collection was much bigger than that of the new films' opening day business.

But with all new releases getting a mixed response from the audiences, the Vidya Balan starrer continued to keep the bells ringing and registered a decent growth at the domestic box office on its second Saturday.

Tumhari Sulu has collected Rs 3.60 crore net at the domestic box office on its second Friday and Saturday together, taking its nine-day total collection to Rs 23.38 crore net in the country.

The movie is now heading to cross Rs 30-crore mark at the domestic box office in the coming days. Taran Adarsh tweet: "#TumhariSulu is speeding towards ₹ 30 cr mark... Sun to be higher than Sat... [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 23.38 cr. India biz."

Tumhari Sulu has already beaten the lifetime records of Vidya Balan's previous releases Begum Jaan (Rs 20.91 crore) and Bobby Jasoos (Rs 11.74 crore). In just 9 days, the film has become sixth highest grossing film for her after Kahaani 2 (Rs 32.93 crore), Ghanchakkar (Rs 34 crore), Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Rs 34.43 crore), Kahaani (Rs 51.55 crore) and The Dirty Picture (Rs 80 crore).